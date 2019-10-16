NYPD: Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left a man wounded in Brooklyn Tuesday night.A call came in shortly before 8 p.m. for a shooting on Baltic Street in the Gowanus section.Police said the suspect was shooting at another man when officers responded. He was given multiple orders to drop the weapon, according to the NYPD.Two officers fired numerous rounds at the man, who was struck several times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.A 9mm weapon was recovered at the scene.Police said the suspect was released from prison last week after serving five years for robbery and has an extensive criminal history.----------