UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the Upper West Side Wednesday night.
According to officials, a 44-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside a building on Amsterdam Avenue just before 9 p.m.
Police say the victim was found lying underneath the main lobby's stairwell.
They say he had a knife in his hand.
The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a gray hoodie.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Man fatally shot multiple times in Manhattan building, police searching for suspect
