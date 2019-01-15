A driver who was allegedly trying to get away from police officers outside a Manhattan department store crashed into several cars and was later arrested in the Bronx, police said.Officers attempted to pull over a black Mercedes SUV with New Jersey license plates near 58th Street and Madison Avenue in Midtown Tuesday afternoon.The incident began when authorities say the suspect first acted suspiciously while buying something at Bergdorf Goodman.As the purchase was taking some time to clear, the man walked out and then headed to a nearby Apple Store.Police were called, and when they arrived, the man reportedly jumped into his car and tried to drive away on East 57th Street.While attempting to flee, the driver struck at least three parked cars.The suspect was later tracked down near Randall's Island.No one was injured, and charges are pending.----------