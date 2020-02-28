NYPD: Man follows 11-year-old girl into East Harlem school, gropes her

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a man followed an 11-year-old girl into her East Harlem school and groped her.

Anthony Anderson, 52, was tackled by a teacher after allegedly following the student into the Isaac Newton Middle School for Math and Science on Pleasant Avenue.

It happened Thursday, just as school was starting.

Police say Anderson followed his victim from the street into the school through an unwatched door.

Anderson now faces charges of sex abuse, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal trespass.

The Department of Education released a statement saying: "This is completely unacceptable and this individual was arrested by the NYPD inside the school. Counselors are available to students and we have added additional security to the school and notified all families."

----------
