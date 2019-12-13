NYPD: Man gropes 3 women in 30-minute span in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of groping several women in Upper Manhattan.

All of the incidents took place over the course of half an hour Tuesday night.

Police say he first followed a woman from the subway into her apartment building on West 149th Street and Broadway in Harlem, where he groped her.

Less than 10 minutes later, he allegedly groped a second woman on West 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

In the third incident, authorities say he covered the victim's mouth and pushed her to the ground as he groped her on the stairs to the St. Nicholas Avenue and West 145th Street subway station.

The man dropped his umbrella before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citygroping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
LIVE | Jersey City shooting: Interfaith roundtable
Tunnels to Towers to pay off fallen NJ officer's mortgage
Puppy thrown from moving vehicle in Riverhead
Fatal crash slows traffic on Southern State Parkway
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain
Hospital says Texas 10-month-old kept on life support is in pain
Robbery of young woman caught on camera in Brooklyn
NYC's new DOT campaign asks male drivers 'Was it worth it?'
Victim who survived NJ shooting speaks out: 'They came to kill'
More TOP STORIES News