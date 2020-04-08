NYPD: Man high on drugs smashed pricy Porsche into several parked cars in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man is accused of crashing his Porsche into several parked cars in Midtown while high on drugs.

Police say at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they found 32-year-old Benjamin Chen at the scene on West 44th Street and 11th Avenue.

Chen allegedly drove his 2014 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT into the back of a parked car, then struck another parked car before driving southbound on 11th Avenue.

Then, he allegedly hit three more parked cars on West 44th Street before he finally came to a stop.

Chen is now facing charges of reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

