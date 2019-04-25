NYPD: Man jumps out of car, tries to rape 25-year-old woman in Queens

It happened on Sunday, April 14th on 131st Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on the street in Queens.

Video released by police overnight shows the man wanted by police and his getaway car.

It happened on just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, on 131st Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Police say the man got out of this white SUV and grabbed the 25-year-old victim from behind, pushing her against a car before throwing her to the ground.

When she fought him off, he got back in the SUV and drove off.

The person wanted for questioning is described as wearing track pants with a white stripe, a dark hooded shirt and black sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

