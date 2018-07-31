NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, 6-year-old son and himself in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --A distraught 39-year-old man is believed to have killed his current wife, ex-wife and 6-year-old son in a triple murder-suicide in Queens.
Police say a housekeeper called 911 from the apartment on 30th Drive near 23rd Street in Astoria after 9 p.m. Monday.
The two dead women, believed to be his 38-year-old current wife and 47-year-old ex-wife, and his 6-year-old son were all found shot in the home. The man was found in the backyard near the door. He was also shot and his throat may have been slashed. Authorities say a gun was found near his body.
The man was apparently in a custody battle and his son was believed to be visiting him with his ex-wife.
Police are also looking into prior 911 calls made from the address.
An elderly man who identified himself as the father of one of the victims sat bewildered on the steps of the building, seemingly searching for answers.
"He never talked to me much," the man said. "He kept everything a secret."
