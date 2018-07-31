ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --A distraught 39-year-old man is believed to have killed his current wife, ex-wife and six-year-old son in a triple murder-suicide in Queens.
Police say the 47-year-old housekeeper called 911 from the apartment on 30 Drive near 23rd Street in Astoria after 9 p.m. Monday.
The two dead women, believed to be his 38-year-old current and 47-year-old ex-wife, and his 6-year-old son were all found shot in the home. The man had a slash wound to his throat in addition to being shot. A gun was found near his body.
"It was a very robust turnout and response from the detectives' side as well as the patrol side, still on the scene. We have a real-time crime van just over my shoulder, still poring over data, not just from that building, from that apartment, from this entire area," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.
Police are also looking into prior 911 calls made from this address.
An elderly man who identified himself as the father of one of the victims sat bewildered on the steps of the building, seemingly searching for answers.
"He never talked to me much," the man said. "He kept everything a secret."
The man was apparently battling for custody, and his son was believed to be visiting him with his ex-wife.
