NYPD arrests man who says he killed 2 people in Florida

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx say a man has confessed to killing two people last year in Florida.According to police, 23-year-old Javani Stewart walked into the 40th precinct Tuesday night to ask where the nearest homeless shelter was.While he was talking with police, they say he happened to mention that he shot and killed two people in June 2018 in Miami Gardens.The NYPD confirmed everything he said and also confirmed that a warrant was out for his arrest.The Florida victims were two men who were shot while sitting in a car underneath a highway overpass.----------