NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use Staten Island woman's bathroom

He showed a woman his police shield and asked to use her bathroom.

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who pretended to be a police officer and asked to use a woman's bathroom on Staten Island.

Investigators say the suspect rang the doorbell of a home near Steuben Street and Beverly Road last Wednesday afternoon.

When a woman answered the door, the man reportedly identified himself as a police officer, showed her a shield and then asked to use her bathroom.

The woman refused, and the suspect fled on foot to Steuben Street towards Hylan Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

