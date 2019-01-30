Man shot by officers after pulling out pellet gun during traffic stop in Brooklyn, police say

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that resulted from an attempted traffic stop in Brooklyn.

Officials say three officers were in an unmarked car in East New York at approximately 6:20 p.m. when they attempted to pull over a Toyota Camry with no head lights on that was driving erratically.

When that vehicle came to an abrupt stop on Van Siclen Avenue, the driver exited with what officers thought was a gun in his hand, walked in their direction and pointed it at them, according to the NYPD.

Two of the three officers opened fire, hitting the suspect three times. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he's in critical condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene, where it was later determined to be a pellet gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingnypdpoliceEast New YorkBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Massive fire burns through paper plant in New Jersey
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings bitter cold, snow squall
Police: Video shows people of interest in 'Empire' actor attack
NYPD: Retired correction officer shoots would-be car thief
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
Lawyer: Body cams show excessive force in NJ police shooting
Cardi B due in court in strip club melee in Queens
51-year-old Orthodox man beaten in Brooklyn bias attack
Show More
Woman rescued after 3 days stuck in UES elevator speaks out
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Female teacher accused of having sex with student in NJ
More News