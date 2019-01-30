Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that resulted from an attempted traffic stop in Brooklyn.Officials say three officers were in an unmarked car in East New York at approximately 6:20 p.m. when they attempted to pull over a Toyota Camry with no head lights on that was driving erratically.When that vehicle came to an abrupt stop on Van Siclen Avenue, the driver exited with what officers thought was a gun in his hand, walked in their direction and pointed it at them, according to the NYPD.Two of the three officers opened fire, hitting the suspect three times. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he's in critical condition.No officers were injured in the incident.Police say the suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene, where it was later determined to be a pellet gun.The investigation is ongoing.----------