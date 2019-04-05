NYPD: Man shows 15-year-old Brooklyn girl a picture of his genitals

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say showed a 15-year-old girl a picture of his genitals as she was walking to school in Brooklyn.Officers say the suspect grabbed the victim's arm near Livonia and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York last week, made an inappropriate comment, and then showed her the picture.The victim was with a 14-year-old friend at the time.The suspect fled on Livonia Avenue.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man in his 30s, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black beanie cap, gray pants, brown work boots and was carrying a blue plastic bag.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------