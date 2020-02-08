Man slashes girlfriend's father then fatally stabs himself in Bronx, NYPD says

Police say a man slashed his girlfriend's father in the head, then took his own life in the Bronx.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. Friday inside an apartment on Valentine Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Investigators say the 60-year-old father, whose name has not been released, got into a fight with 32-year-old Christian Montez of the Bronx.

Montez took out a knife and slashed the father in the head.

The family says moments later Montez stabbed himself in the chest.

Both men were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where Montez died.

The father is now in stable condition and in police custody as the investigation into the incident continues.

Related topics:
new york citybronxfordham heightsnypdhomicide investigationstabbing
