NYPD: Man smashes basement window with rock, rapes woman in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who threw a rock through a woman's basement window, crawled inside her apartment, and raped her.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near Central Avenue and Madison Street in Bushwick.

Authorities say the 22-year-old woman woke up from the noise and confronted the man, who forced her into a bedroom where he raped her.

The man then stole her cellphone and wallet with $65 in cash and credit cards before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken in stable condition to Interfaith Hospital.

"She is going through a very difficult time," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. "She went through a horrific incident."

Police released very clear surveillance images of the man wanted in the rape taken before and after the attack. He can even be seen dancing at one point in the surveillance video.
EMBED More News Videos

The man can be seen dancing in one of the clips.


He's described as a black man in his mid 20s, approximately 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with a thin build and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, a multi-colored hooded winter jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and a light blue crocheted cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bushwickbrooklynnew york cityrapebreak insurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Camila Cabello apologizes for racist social media posts
Queens subway station reopens after 9-month renovation
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
NY school bus driver accused of driving drunk with kids on board
Bread rubbed on laptops turns black in students' experiment
Show More
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Ex-NJ principal admits having child porn on his school computer
5 NJ officials, candidates face political corruption charges
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season moves in
Cold weather tips: Bitter temps arrive, falling ice still a danger
More TOP STORIES News