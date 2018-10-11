NYPD: Man sneaks into woman's Manhattan apartment, rapes her

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman was raped by a suspect who sneaked into her Chelsea apartment Tuesday night, according to police.

Authorities said the 25-year-old woman was sleeping in her West 14th Street when the suspect entered, possibly through an unlocked front door, just after 10:30 p.m.

The suspect climbed into the victim's bed, where police say he moved her underwear aside and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was awakened by her ringing cell phone and initially thought it was her boyfriend in her bed. When she realized it was not, she confronted the suspect, who fled.

The woman was taken to the Lenox Hill Healthplex in Greenwich Village for treatment.

The suspect is being sought.

He is described as a white male in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with black hair.

The attack is being investigated by the NYPD's Special Victims Division

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesex assaultNew York CityChelsea
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 doctors among 10 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
37-year-old man killed by wrong-way sanitation truck
NJ murder suspect added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List
Hurricane Michael: 6 dead, including 11-year-old girl
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Video: North Carolina raccoon escapes rising floodwater
AccuWeather Alert: What the New York area can expect from Michael
Massage therapist accused of sex abuse linked to 3 more cases
Show More
Pump bursts into flames when driver pulls away while refueling
Acute flaccid myelitis: Rare illness confirmed in 4th state
Video shows people fleeing after 2 shot on Bronx playground
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Fabolous charged after alleged attack on girlfriend in NJ
More News