NYPD: Man stabbed by woman with blue hair on subway near Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on a subway train near the Times Square station Friday afternoon, sparking a manhunt for the female suspect.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. on a southbound E train.

The suspect, described as a black women with blue hair wearing a black bubble jacket, fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

There are no arrests at this time.

