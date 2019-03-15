NYPD: Man stabbed by woman with blue hair on subway near Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on a subway train near the Times Square station Friday afternoon, sparking a manhunt for the female suspect.
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. on a southbound E train.
The suspect, described as a black women with blue hair wearing a black bubble jacket, fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.
There are no arrests at this time.
