Man tries to assault 8-year-old boy, punches mom at Bronx subway station

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a man accused of trying to assault a child at a subway station in the Bronx.

Investigators say the suspect seen in a surveillance photo tried to hit an 8-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother.

It happened at the Elder Avenue subway station on Monday.

The boy's 33-year-old mother quickly jumped between the two and was punched in the face.

The suspect then ran off.

He is described as having dark complexion and a slim build with a close cut hair cut and is between to be in his mid 30s to mid 40s. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a gray hoodie, a black bubble jacket and white and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxsubway crimesurveillance
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty correction officer charged in uncle's murder on NYC street
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at IHOP
Plastic bags now banned in 6 towns in New Jersey
Texas grandmother shot to death, found by daughter and grandson
Woman facing charges after Hasidic man attacked
Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline
Show More
74-year-old woman struck, killed while walking in Queens
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
Hanukkah stabbing victim's condition "dire," family says
Nice Thursday in store before rain returns tonight
Body Cam Video: Newark police make dramatic arrest
More TOP STORIES News