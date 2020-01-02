Man tries to assault 8-year-old boy, punches mom at Bronx subway station

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a man accused of trying to assault a child at a subway station in the Bronx.
Investigators say the suspect seen in a surveillance photo tried to hit an 8-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother.
It happened at the Elder Avenue subway station on Monday.
The boy's 33-year-old mother quickly jumped between the two and was punched in the face.
The suspect then ran off.
He is described as having dark complexion and a slim build with a close cut hair cut and is between to be in his mid 30s to mid 40s. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a gray hoodie, a black bubble jacket and white and black sneakers.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
