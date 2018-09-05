NYPD: Man tries to rape woman pushing baby in stroller in the Bronx

EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a 20-year-old woman while she was pushing her infant in a stroller in the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on the New England Thruway overpass as Steenwick Avenue in Eastchester.

Authorities say the victim was walking with the stroller when she was approached from behind by an unknown male who grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. The suspect then pushed the stroller away and began touching the woman's breasts while attempting to kiss her, police said.

He also attempted to remove her pants, but he fled the scene after seeing another individual approaching them on the overpass.

Surveillance video shows him running on Rombouts Avenue towards Givan Avenue.
The victim was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 30s, approximately 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown eyes, a medium build and light complexion, and long black curly hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans,

Anyone with information in regards to above incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

