NYPD: Armed man shot by police officer in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say an armed man was shot by an NYPD officer in the Bronx Wednesday night.

Officers were responding after hearing gunshots at White Plains Road and East 241st Street in the Wakefield section just after 7:30 p.m.

The officers saw a man with a gun and yelled "Please don't move, drop the gun", but the man pointed his gun at the officers, the NYPD said.

One of the officers fired one round, hitting the man in the torso.

He fled on foot on White Plains Road, but after about 200 feet he collapsed and was apprehended.

Police later discovered a man had been shot in the arm, also on White Plains Road.

It is believed that man and the suspected gunman had been involved in a dispute prior to the officers responding.

Both men were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

Witnesses heard 6-7 gunshots. No NYPD officers were injured.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingnypdshootingBronxNew York CityWakefield
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
Collapse in Queens leaves home leaning on neighboring house
NYPD: Woman sexually assaulted in apartment by man in ski mask
Victim in DWI bus stop crash demands investigation into bar
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old NJ boy
Search on for suspect who stabbed store owner in NJ robbery
Trespasser trapped for 2 days in Chinese restaurant's grease vent
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Show More
Skeleton in LI basement ID'd as homeowner missing 57 years
DA: 12 MS-13 members arrested in Queens, plotted murders
Marine from New York among 5 dead in crash off Japan
Kotex tampons recalled after reports of unraveling inside bodies
Exclusive: Rescuers on LI rush to save endangered sea turtles
More News