Police say an armed man was shot by an NYPD officer in the Bronx Wednesday night.Officers were responding after hearing gunshots at White Plains Road and East 241st Street in the Wakefield section just after 7:30 p.m.The officers saw a man with a gun and yelled "Please don't move, drop the gun", but the man pointed his gun at the officers, the NYPD said.One of the officers fired one round, hitting the man in the torso.He fled on foot on White Plains Road, but after about 200 feet he collapsed and was apprehended.Police later discovered a man had been shot in the arm, also on White Plains Road.It is believed that man and the suspected gunman had been involved in a dispute prior to the officers responding.Both men were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.Witnesses heard 6-7 gunshots. No NYPD officers were injured.