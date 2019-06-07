NYPD mourning loss of 2 veteran officers who died by suicide

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Police Department is mourning the loss of two veteran police officers who died by suicide within 24 hours, each with a gun while in their cars.

Deputy Chief Steven Silks, 62, was found Wednesday night in his police car near the precinct in Queens where he worked.

Homicide Detective Joseph Calabrese, 58, was found near a remote area of Brooklyn.

With suicide a growing crisis for police, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan recorded a message on Twitter with information about assistance.


Last year 159 officers across the country took their own lives, more than were killed in the line of duty.

If you or anyone you know might need to speak to a professional, the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

