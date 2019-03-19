NYPD, MTA build fake wall to catch President Trump-loving graffiti artist

EMBED <>More Videos

A fake wall was built to catch a graffiti artist in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities decided that the best way to catch a subway graffiti artist who loves President Trump was to build a wall.

The NYPD and MTA set up a fake wall made of plywood at the Borough Hall/Court Street station in Downtown Brooklyn.

The officers, along with subway workers, came up with the idea after numerous commuters complained about the "#ilovetrump" graffiti at the station.

They put up a fake wall, complete with a padlocked door for worker access which looked similar to a construction area, on March 12.

Officers hid behind the wall and waited until the vandal showed up. When he did, they jumped out from behind and made the arrest.

"I don't know how many hours it took for him to show up but it was the first day they did the operation, three days after the wall was built and they caught our man," said NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre.

43-year-old Jamie Montemarano of Midwood was charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
downtown brooklynbrooklynnew york citygraffitisubwaypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car crashes through railing, plunges into water
Wayward cow corralled on NYC highway rescued by sanctuary
2 dead when Florida-to-NYC charter bus overturns in Virginia
97-year-old WWII veteran proud to still be working at NJ store
Bronx father to be charged in 1-month-old baby's death
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
NJ high school basketball coach accused of sex with teens
Show More
Dispute leads to chase, deadly crash on Long Island
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
Probe into sexting, nude photo solicitation at Westchester school
More TOP STORIES News