Police reform: Faster, more transparent discipline for NYPD

He started by saying that body cam video that meets criteria will be released retroactively.
There will be expedited investigation into officers' actions by the police commissioner. The commissioner will be required to make a decision within 48 hours on if the officer should be placed on modified duty or suspended.
The Internal Affairs Bureau investigation will happen in 2 weeks or less.
When it comes to transparency involving officer discipline:
- All trial decisions will be published.
- By July, information on every pending case within the NYPD will be released. That involves 1,100 cases. The information will contain the officer's name, charges, hearing date, and the eventual resolution.
- Create a comprehensive list online of disciplinary records. The list will cover every active member of the police force.
On Tuesday, the mayor announced that the NYPD must release all audio and video within 30 days when:
--A police officer discharges their firearm that hits or could hit someone
--A police officer discharges their Taser in a way that results in death or substantial bodily harm
--The use of force by an officer results in death or great bodily harm
The audio and video footage will be publicly available online, but the civilian involved in the incident or their family will be notified prior to release and will be provided the opportunity to view footage in advance.
This new policy is effective immediately. Previously, disclosure had been at the discretion of the commissioner.
On Monday, the NYPD announced it is eliminating its anti-crime unit, a group of plainclothes officers who blend in to fight crime but have caused tension in relations with the communities.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea described the move as a massive cultural shift for the department, saying the 600 officers who are part of the unit will be transitioned to other departments, including the detective bureau and neighborhood policing.
"This is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city," he said. "I would consider this in the realm of closing one of the last chapters of 'Stop, Question and Frisk'...I think it's time to more forward and change how we police in this city. We can do it with brains. We can do it with guile. We can move away from brute force."
