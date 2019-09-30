NYPD, New York City mourn Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty

Funeral arrangements have been made for the near seven-year veteran of the force, who was struck by three bullets during a confrontation with a suspect in the Bronx early Sunday morning.
The suspect, identified as Antonio Williams, of Binghamton, has various prior arrests according to police and also died as other officers returned fire.
Officer Mulkeen was honored once again Monday morning as his body was moved to the funeral home.
Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center that the shooting happened just after midnight near the Edenwald Houses at East 229th Street and Laconia Avenue.
NYPD officers assigned to the Bronx borough anti-crime unit were patrolling the streets around East 229th Street, there because of alleged gang activity that included recent shootings in that area.
Authorities say three officers in one police car got out of their vehicle to question a man, who fled and prompted a foot pursuit.
As Officer Mulkeen and his partner attempted to apprehend the man, police say a violent struggle began on the ground, and Mulkeen can be heard on a body-worn camera yelling, "He's reaching for it. He's reaching for it."
Numerous shots were fired, Monahan said, and the officer was struck a total of three times. Five officers at the location fired their service weapons, striking the man.
"At this point, it does not appear that the perpetrator's gun was the one that fired," Monahan said. "Officer Mulkeen's gun fired five times. At this point, we are not sure who fired Officer Mulkeen's gun."
The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene, and his firearm, a .32 caliber revolver, was recovered by police.
Officials said Williams was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year.
"There is absolutely no worse moment on our job than this," Monahan said. "As we stand here this morning, a young man with a bright future who courageously patrolled some of New York City's toughest streets has tragically lost his life."
UPDATE: @NYPDChiefofDept provides an update on the police involved shooting in the Bronx early this morning. pic.twitter.com/c5iLYw7umM— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2019
Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Mulkeen had served for nearly seven years and was appointed on January 9, 2013. He lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a police officer in the Bronx at the 44 Precinct.
NYPD Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, a 33-yr-old Bronx cop, was killed about 12:30 am while doing the courageous work NYers needed him to do. He served for nearly 7 years. There is no worse a moment in our profession than this. Pls keep Brian’s family & colleagues in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/X1ucOusI77— Commissioner O’Neill (@NYPDONeill) September 29, 2019
Earlier on Saturday night, Officer Mulkeen arrested a male in possession of a gun in the very same precinct.
Flanked by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Monahan called the officer "a hero" and "brave," and said he was doing "a job that New Yorkers needed him to do."
NYPD showing up to Jacobi Medical Center after an officer is shot overnight in the Bronx @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/3u5oE83Cem— Diana Rocco ABC7 (@DianaRoccoABC7) September 29, 2019
This is the second NYPD officer killed in the line of duty this year. Detective Brian Simonsen was accidentally shot by fellow officers in February while confronting a robbery suspect.
Officer Mulkeen's body was transported to a funeral home in Orange County Monday, with the streets lined with fellow officers and first responders throughout the city.
A wake will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, located at 117 Maple Avenue East in Monroe.
His funeral will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart, located at 26 Still Road in Monroe.
"We've been here too often, we know the directions to get here," Patrolmen's Benevolent Association president Pat Lynch said at the press conference. "It has to stop."
The Fordham University Track and Field program released a statement mourning the loss of Mulkeen, who was a field captain for Fordham during the time he competed from 2004 to 2008 and had recently decided to re-join his alma mater as a volunteer throwing coach.
