Authorities are searching for the suspect who allegedly pistol-whipped an off-duty officer during a robbery while the victim was walking home from work in Manhattan Thursday morning.Police said the officer was walking on Second Avenue in the East Village when he was assaulted around 6 a.m.He was reportedly approached by a man who demanded his cell phone. When the officer said no, police say the suspect struck him in the head with a handgun.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he received stitches to the head.The suspect fled the scene empty-handed.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------