NYPD: Off-duty officer pistol-whipped during robbery in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Authorities are searching for the suspect who allegedly pistol-whipped an off-duty officer during a robbery while the victim was walking home from work in Manhattan Thursday morning.

Police said the officer was walking on Second Avenue in the East Village when he was assaulted around 6 a.m.

He was reportedly approached by a man who demanded his cell phone. When the officer said no, police say the suspect struck him in the head with a handgun.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he received stitches to the head.

The suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

