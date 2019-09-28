NYPD officer accused of fondling 12-year-old girl

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A New York City Police Department officer is accused of fondling a 12-year-old girl.

Police said 37-year-old Juan Jimenez was arrested in Brooklyn Friday and charged with forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

Jimenez is accused of touching his 12-year-old neighbor's breasts over her clothing on a least one occasion in September.

Police said he was not in the line of duty when the assault took place.

The NYPD said Jimenez has been suspended pending the outcome of his own case, according to the Associated Press.

