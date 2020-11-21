NYPD officer assaulted by group of men during workout jog in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A NYPD officer was assaulted as he jogged during his dinner break in Queens Friday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in Long Island City.

Police say the officer, who has over 15 years with the department, was in civilian clothes and assaulted by a group of six to nine men.

RELATED: Dispute over face masks results in attack in subway elevator
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera attacking a subway passenger in Brooklyn during a dispute over masks.



Authorities were alerted after a good Samaritan called 911.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition. The officer suffered injuries to his head, throat, shoulder and knee.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: A Quarter Million - America's Loss: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
EMBED More News Videos

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth reports on how communities in the tristate area have been affected by covid-19.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueenslong island cityofficer injuredassaultnypd
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
Some restaurants close as new COVID restrictions loom in NYC
12-year-old from Connecticut gone missing in NYC
NJ food bank hands out thousands of Thanksgiving dinners
Woman speaks out after being pushed in front of oncoming subway
Cash App contact number scam steals thousands of dollars
COVID Live Updates: Most infections spread by asymptomatic people: CDC
Show More
Rockefeller Center rink opens ice skating amid coronavirus pandemic
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
Joe Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
More TOP STORIES News