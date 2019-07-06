NYPD officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in groin

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was hospitalized Friday to be treated for a gunshot wound.
The officer was on patrol in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn when he accidentally shot himself in the groin.
He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he is expected to be okay.
