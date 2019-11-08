NYPD officer hospitalized for possible fentanyl exposure in Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A police officer was taken to the hospital after a possible fentanyl exposure in the Bronx.

The FDNY responded to the possible fentanyl exposure in the 300 block of Willis Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer was taken to Lincoln Hospital after the incident.

Few other details were released.

