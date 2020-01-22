NYPD officer struck, injured by car during traffic stop in Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured when he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Manhattan on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported on East Houston Street and Avenue D just before 8 p.m.

Officials say plainclothes officers conducted a traffic stop and when they returned back to their car, one of the officers was struck by a vehicle that was driving by.

The driver of that vehicle fled the scene momentarily but was eventually stopped.

The officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital conscious and alert.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges against him are pending.

Police initially said the officer was struck by the vehicle he had pulled over, but later clarified he was struck by the passing vehicle.

