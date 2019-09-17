NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in Staten Island shooting

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot during a standoff on Staten Island Monday

The shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 20 Prince Street in Stapleton.

The officers were responding to a prior crime and looking for a suspect at the time of the shooting.

The officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in a police cruiser. She was shot in the wrist, and her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A suspect was also shot and was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital North.

A .9-mm handgun was found under a parked car at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

