NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in Staten Island shooting

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot during a standoff on Staten Island MondayThe shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 20 Prince Street in Stapleton.The officers were responding to a prior crime and looking for a suspect at the time of the shooting.The officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in a police cruiser. She was shot in the wrist, and her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.A suspect was also shot and was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital North.A .9-mm handgun was found under a parked car at the scene.The shooting remains under investigation.----------