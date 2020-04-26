Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash

QUEENS (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a crash in Queens on Saturday.

The accident happened at 5:30 p.m. on the Cross Island Parkway.

According to an NYPD preliminary investigation, the officer was riding a Harley Davidson when he was hit from behind by a 2014 BMW.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

No charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york citypolice officer killednypdpolice officeraccidentnyc newsqueens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Last patient to leave USNS Comfort
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Jersey City to reopen 5 parks
AccuWeather: Breezy and rainy
Hospitalizations down, deaths up slightly to 437 in NY
Encouraging signs in NYC: USNS Comfort to depart, Javits field hospital to close
249 new deaths in NJ, state total now 5,863
Show More
'Sing Street' stars waiting for Broadway debut amid pandemic
Eyewitness News wins 5 Emmy awards, sweeping newscast categories
101-year-old woman survives COVID-19 on Long Island
Young girls spreading 'cheer' to LI healthcare workers
All New York state pharmacies will be able to test for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News