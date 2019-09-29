NYPD officer, suspect killed in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) -- A 7-year veteran of the force was shot and killed during a confrontation with a suspect early Sunday morning.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center that the officer was shot during a struggle with a 27-year-old just after midnight near the Edenwald Houses at East 229th Street and Laconia Avenue.

NYPD Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The 27-year-old suspect was shot by other officers and died at the scene near the Edenwald Houses.

O'Neill's tweet said Mulkeen had served for nearly seven years.



Flanked by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Monahan called the officer "brave," and said he was doing "a job that New Yorkers needed him to do."



De Blasio called Mulkeen "a hero" and advised the public to give condolences to NYPD officers.

