NYPD officer saves Long Island man trapped in burning car

The officer noticed the car down an embankment when he sprung into action.

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A New York City police officer is being hailed as a hero after his quick thinking saved a man trapped in a burning car on Long Island.

Jason Bernfeld was driving to work on the Northern State Parkway at Route 110 when he noticed a car down an embankment.

Bernfeld, who is also the assistant Melville fire chief, hopped out of his car and ran down. The officer then hit the flames with a fire extinguisher and cut the driver's seatbelt and pulled him out.

Luckily he was out before the car burst into flames.

The driver was rushed to the hospital, and there is no word on his condition.
