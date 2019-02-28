NYPD officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Manhattan

Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Manhattan's Lower East Side Thursday night.The chain of events began at 8:50 p.m., when officers on patrol tried to stop a black BMW sedan at 96th Street near First Avenue.Police say the vehicle attempted to ram the patrol car and fled south on the FDR Drive.Officers tried to stop the BMW again at East 15th Street and the FDR, where the officer was struck and suffered injuries to his legs and arms.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.The vehicle was abandoned on the Houston Street exit ramp of the FDR, and the suspect ran off, authorities said.Police are investigating whether shots were fired.The FDR Drive is now temporarily closed south of 23rd Street.