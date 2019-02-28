NYPD officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Updated 4 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Manhattan's Lower East Side Thursday night.

The chain of events began at 8:50 p.m., when officers on patrol tried to stop a black BMW sedan at 96th Street near First Avenue.

Police say the vehicle attempted to ram the patrol car and fled south on the FDR Drive.

Officers tried to stop the BMW again at East 15th Street and the FDR, where the officer was struck and suffered injuries to his legs and arms.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The vehicle was abandoned on the Houston Street exit ramp of the FDR, and the suspect ran off, authorities said.

Police are investigating whether shots were fired.

The FDR Drive is now temporarily closed south of 23rd Street.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanofficer injurednypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Updated an hour ago
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
Updated an hour ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Transformer explosion causes power outage in Dyker Heights
Updated an hour ago
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
Updated 3 hours ago
Show More
Video: Man opens fire on busy Bronx street with child nearby
2 charged with following LI shoppers home to steal pricey purchases
Updated an hour ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
More TOP STORIES News