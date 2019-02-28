NYPD officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Manhattan

Updated 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Thursday night.

The incident happened at FDR Drive and East 15th Street.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say a suspect fled the scene and left the vehicle on the FDR Drive, which is temporarily closed south of 23rd Street.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york cityofficer injurednypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Updated 30 minutes ago
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
Updated 42 minutes ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Transformer explosion causes power outage in Dyker Heights
Updated 36 minutes ago
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Video: Man opens fire on busy Bronx street with child nearby
Updated 3 hours ago
2 charged with following LI shoppers home to steal pricey purchases
Updated an hour ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
More TOP STORIES News