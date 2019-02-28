NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Thursday night.
The incident happened at FDR Drive and East 15th Street.
The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police say a suspect fled the scene and left the vehicle on the FDR Drive, which is temporarily closed south of 23rd Street.
NYPD officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Manhattan
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News