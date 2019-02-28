NYPD officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Manhattan

Updated 8 minutes ago

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Thursday night.The incident happened at FDR Drive and East 15th Street.The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.Police say a suspect fled the scene and left the vehicle on the FDR Drive, which is temporarily closed south of 23rd Street.