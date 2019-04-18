NYPD officer shot in arm in Manhattan; 2 suspects in custody

Two suspects are in custody after an NYPD officer was shot in Washington Heights on Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after an NYPD officer was shot in the arm Washington Heights on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported near West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to St. Luke's hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials say two suspects are in custody and one was taken to the hospital after being shot.

Police officers responding to a report of shots fired in the air followed that person into a parking lot. A gun was recovered next to the person.

Video posted to Citizen App shows officers running across a street that's blocked off by police cruisers.

Few other details were released.

