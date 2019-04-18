NYPD officer shot in arm in Manhattan; 2 suspects in custody

The incident was reported near West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
The officer was taken to St. Luke's hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Officials say two suspects are in custody and one was taken to the hospital after being shot.
Police officers responding to a report of shots fired in the air followed that person into a parking lot. A gun was recovered next to the person.
Video posted to Citizen App shows officers running across a street that's blocked off by police cruisers.
Police Officer Shot, Suspect Fled — Specialty units are responding to Washington Heights where a man shot an officer and fled through a parking lot. Updates here: https://t.co/ARjt5mTm5Y #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/HzDDkRxKqg— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) April 18, 2019
Few other details were released.
