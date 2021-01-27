NYPD officer shot in back at Bronx intersection, taken to hospital: Police

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was shot in the back in the Bronx Tuesday night, according to police.

Officials say the shooting occurred at the intersection of White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue in Soundview around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the officer suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials say there is no active search for suspects at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

