NYPD officer shot, suspect killed in confrontation in Harlem apartment building

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was shot in an early morning confrontation with a suspect in Harlem.

The suspect was shot and killed.

It happened at a building on Frederick Douglas Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.

When police officers arrived at the scene they found the suspect in the hallway and relatives say he was breaking glass and naked.

A weapon was recovered from the hallway.

The officer was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Morningside Heights where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

We do not know exactly where he was shot, but NYPD sources tell Eyewitness News the officer is alert, conscious and stable. He was talking the entire way to the hospital.

This is the fourth police involved shooting in just eight days in the city, but it's the first of those where an officer was shot.

A press conference by the mayor and police commissioner is expected a bit later Wednesday morning.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citypolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingnypdshootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center: Police
'Get outta my Dunkin': 3 subdue armed robber at LI Dunkin Donuts
NYC dean accused of having sex with 15-year-old in her home
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy Wednesday
Teen victim runs into high school for help after being shot in NJ
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop chair
Show More
NYC man says metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above
Bruce Springsteen surprises NJ moviegoers in his hometown
Suspect wanted for exposing himself to 2 young girls in Brooklyn
Trump name removed from 2 ice skating rinks in Central Park
Trailer hauling 5 cars, including Porsche, stolen in NYC
More TOP STORIES News