NYPD officer shot, suspect killed in confrontation in Harlem apartment building

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was shot in an early morning confrontation with a suspect in Harlem.The suspect was shot and killed.It happened at a building on Frederick Douglas Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.When police officers arrived at the scene they found the suspect in the hallway and relatives say he was breaking glass and naked.A weapon was recovered from the hallway.The officer was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Morningside Heights where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.We do not know exactly where he was shot, but NYPD sources tell Eyewitness News the officer is alert, conscious and stable. He was talking the entire way to the hospital.This is the fourth police involved shooting in just eight days in the city, but it's the first of those where an officer was shot.A press conference by the mayor and police commissioner is expected a bit later Wednesday morning.----------