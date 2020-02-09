NYPD officer shot while in police vehicle in the Bronx, sources confirm

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has been shot in the Bronx, police sources confirm.The officer was shot in his vehicle near East 163rd Street and Barretto St.Police sources say the officer was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is alert, conscious and talking.Sources say the suspect fled the scene. He is described as a man dressed in black with a black hat.The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known.----------