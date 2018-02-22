#Wanted for striking a police officer earlier today with his vehicle in the #Bronx. If you have information on ROBERT RIVERA call Crime Stoppers #800577TIPS. #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/An3LQFN4jv — Chief Robert Boyce (@NYPDDetectives) February 22, 2018

An NYPD officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop in the Bronx Thursday.Authorities say the officer was hit around 10 a.m. at West 183rd Street and Grand Avenue in the Fordham section after the suspect, identified as Robert Rivera, was pulled over for having excessively tinted windows.There was a brief confrontation, and a sergeant Tasered the suspect before Rivera fled in his vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, officials said.While fleeing, he hit an officer from the 52nd Precinct who was called to the scene for backup.He then jumped out and fled on foot, officials said.The vehicle was found on 182nd Street and Grand Avenue, two blocks away from the scene. Rivera was later taken into custody in the south Bronx, and charges against him are pending.The officer was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital to be treated for two fractured ankles.Officials said Rivera is from the Bronx and has several prior arrests, including criminal possession of marijuana and petit larceny.----------