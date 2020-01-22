LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured when he became pinned between his own car and a suspect's vehicle in Manhattan on Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported on East Houston Street and Avenue D just before 8 p.m.
Officials say plainclothes officers conducted a traffic stop and when they returned back to their car, the suspect reversed his vehicle.
The suspect pinned one of the officers between his vehicle and the officer's vehicle.
The officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital conscious and alert.
The suspect was taken into custody and charges against him are pending.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
NYPD officer struck, injured by suspect's vehicle on Lower East Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More