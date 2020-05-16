2 NYPD officers injured after slamming vehicle into Queens building

KEW GARDENS, Queens -- Two NYPD officers were hurt when their squad car crashed in Queens Friday night.

Authorities said the officers were inside the vehicle when it crashed into a building in Kew Gardens shortly after 7 p.m.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries.

Police said they are expected to be okay.

No word yet what caused the driver to lose control and crash.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kew gardensqueensnew york citycar crashnypd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks
Newark Archdiocese moves to first phase of reopening
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
4 suspects wanted in Bronx assault, robbery
NYC ferry service changes coming Monday
Show More
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Parade held in NYC for boy who beat inflammatory illness
Cash tolls returning to NJ Turnpike and Garden State Pkwy.
Man found fatally stabbed inside NYC apartment
EXCLUSIVE: Ride-along with police handing out free masks in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News