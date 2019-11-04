NYPD officers climb fire escape, rescue dog from Manhattan fire

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers climbed a fire escape in Manhattan to save a dog from a second alarm fire early Monday.
The flames broke out in an apartment building on Fort George Avenue in Inwood around 5 a.m.
Police say the officers, identified only by their last names -- Torres and Harrington -- climbed up the fire escape and banged on windows to tell residents to get out.
Then, the officers came down with a dog named Paris.
Paris was reunited with her grateful owner.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
