NYPD officers come to rescue of child having seizure in Soho park

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer who just so happened to be walking by a park came to the rescue when a 4-year-old boy stopped breathing on the playground.The incident happened Monday afternoon at a park in Soho.Officers from the nearby 1st Precinct answered the call for help after the 4-year-old suddenly suffered a seizure and passed out."I grabbed my medical bag that was right behind my seat that I keep with me and I run into the park and the mom ran over with the kid in her arms to me," Officer Owen Krol said Tuesday.Krol has been a member of the NYPD for exactly two years and two days. He is also a certified EMT who carries his fully loaded medical bag everywhere he goes.After assessing the situation in the park, he began administering oxygen to the unconscious child.The results were almost immediate."The child responded and started perking up, got some color back in his skin," Krol said.It was a relief for his anxious mother and everyone else who watched the emergency unfold.Once the child woke up, another officer carried him toward a waiting ambulance. That cop and two others who responded were also either certified EMTs or paramedics."Another prime example of being there at the right place at the right time and seconds count and these seconds undoubtedly saved this child's life," said Capt. Angel Figueroa.Despite evidence to the contrary, Krol resists the notion that he did anything extraordinary."I don't do this for the glory, I do my job, go home, come back and hope to make a difference the next day as well," Krol said.----------