NYPD officers help save unconscious toddler in Queens

Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
Two NYPD officers are being called heroes after saving a toddler in Queens.

The officers say they were on patrol Wednesday on Northern Boulevard and 104th Street in Corona, when a car suddenly pulled up next to them.

The man inside said his child was in the car and was not breathing.

The officers quickly sprang into action. They put the 18-month-old, his mother and grandmother in the back of the patrol, and rushed to the hospital. As one officer drove, the other performed CPR on the toddler.

Once at the hospital, the child regained consciousness.

The family is currently in the Dominican Republic, but say they can't wait to see the officers once they get back - although Eyewitness News is told they did have a chance to talk via Facetime on Friday.

The child is said to be healthy and in good spirits.

