Lashawn McNeil, alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition

EMBED >More News Videos NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell delivers remarks after officer fatally shot in Harlem.

EMBED >More News Videos Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how to help families of fallen police officers.

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Police say the alleged gunman who killed one police officer and left another injured , remains in critical condition.Lashawn McNeil, 47, was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City, authorities say. He also has several out-of-state arrests.In 2002 and 2003, McNeil was arrested three times in Pennsylvania on drug charges and suspicion of assaulting a police officer.Authorities say he posted anti-government and anti-police material on social media.McNeil was reportedly staying with his mother to help her take care of her other son, who has special needs.----------