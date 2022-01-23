Lashawn McNeil, alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition

Lashawn McNeil, 47, was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City, authorities say. He also has several out-of-state arrests.
In 2002 and 2003, McNeil was arrested three times in Pennsylvania on drug charges and suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
Authorities say he posted anti-government and anti-police material on social media.
McNeil was reportedly staying with his mother to help her take care of her other son, who has special needs.
