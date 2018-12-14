2 teens, ages 13 and 16, stabbed on MTA bus in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
Two teenage boys were stabbed during an altercation with an older man on a New York City bus Friday morning.

Authorities say the kids, ages 16 and 13, became involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown male in his 50s on the MTA Bx36 bus in the Bronx.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. in front of 40 West Tremont Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

According to the complaint, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 16-year-old in the left side of his neck and the 13-year-old in the shoulder area.

The victims were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.

