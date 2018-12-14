MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --Two teenage boys were stabbed during an altercation with an older man on a New York City bus Friday morning.
Authorities say the kids, ages 16 and 13, became involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown male in his 50s on the MTA Bx36 bus in the Bronx.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. in front of 40 West Tremont Avenue in the Morris Heights section.
According to the complaint, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 16-year-old in the left side of his neck and the 13-year-old in the shoulder area.
The victims were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and are expected to survive.
The suspect fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.
