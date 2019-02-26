NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from Queens home

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
The search is on for two burglars who police say stole more than $75,000 from a Queens residence.

Authorities say the suspects hit three different homes all on the same block within one hour on Friday, February 8, between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The homes were all on 49th Street in Astoria.

Police say two unidentified individuals climbed the rear stairs of the homes, forcibly entered each residence by breaking a window, and then entered through each rear door.

In two of the locations, police say they fled without taking any property. In one location, however, the suspects fled with approximately $77,000 worth of jewelry.

There were no reported injuries in any of the break-ins.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, white sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, white sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

