Patient in custody after firing shots, barricading inside Upper East Side hospital: NYPD

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading himself inside an Upper East Side Hospital Thursday night.

A source tells Eyewitness News that the man is patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on East 67th Street.

They say he was holed up in a bathroom at what the hospital calls its urgent care center, which they say the hospital uses as an emergency room.

Authorities say the man was armed but has not taken any hostages. They say he is alone.

Early in the incident, the suspect fired a few shots.

There were no reported injuries and hospital patients and employees have been evacuated to a safe area.

The emergency service unit has been on the scene since 9:24 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and to expect a large police presence.


